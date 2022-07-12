Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $42.81.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.