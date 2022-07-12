Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 16.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 192,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 126,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Harvest One Cannabis

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

