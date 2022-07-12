Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €42.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €21.20 ($21.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €21.32 ($21.32) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($44.08).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

