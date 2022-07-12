Head-To-Head Analysis: SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

7.3% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of 17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,417.86%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $74.09, suggesting a potential upside of 154.35%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -134.64% -26.70% Fate Therapeutics -368.76% -34.89% -25.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.79 -$17.15 million N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 50.52 -$212.15 million ($2.43) -12.02

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.