Head to Head Comparison: Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41% Pacific Health Care Organization 12.29% 6.33% 5.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 2.27 -$9.98 million ($0.17) -61.53 Pacific Health Care Organization $5.40 billion N/A $1.00 million $0.06 15.00

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Convey Health Solutions. Convey Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Convey Health Solutions and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Health Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Health Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Convey Health Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a former subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers. It also offers HCO, MPN, and medical case management programs; and claims-related services, including utilization and medical bill review, medical case management, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

