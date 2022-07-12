Head to Head Contrast: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fastly and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 3 6 0 1 1.90 Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 99.18%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -63.54% -20.82% -9.80% Sapiens International 10.93% 16.14% 9.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $354.33 million 3.96 -$222.70 million ($2.02) -5.75 Sapiens International $461.04 million 3.01 $47.17 million $0.93 27.11

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Fastly on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

