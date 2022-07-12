Head to Head Contrast: Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49% Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,000.06 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Enovis $3.85 billion 0.76 $71.66 million $1.32 41.10

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wound Management Technologies and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Enovis has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Summary

Enovis beats Wound Management Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

