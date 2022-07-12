Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 587,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,446,834 shares.The stock last traded at $129.70 and had previously closed at $130.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 48,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

