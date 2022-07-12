Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.
Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 270.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
