Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 270.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

