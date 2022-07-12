Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2451 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $926.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.