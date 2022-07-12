HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($27.00) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock traded down €1.00 ($1.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €33.04 ($33.04). The stock had a trading volume of 509,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($97.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.