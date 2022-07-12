Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. 402,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,783. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

