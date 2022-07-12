Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 23,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 4.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

