Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $62,669.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00105335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

