Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.57. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

