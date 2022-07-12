Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $192.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.02. The stock had a trading volume of 237,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

