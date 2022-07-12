HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $292.32 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.49 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

