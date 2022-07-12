Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $777.18 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $777.18 million and approximately $167,821.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,942.82 or 1.00115838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00119062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

