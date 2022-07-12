Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.76.
About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)
