IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.78

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 298533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

The company has a market cap of C$905.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

