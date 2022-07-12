Iconic Token Price Hits $0.0978 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $962,261.71 and $159.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00120981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

