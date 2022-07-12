IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after buying an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,214,000 after buying an additional 98,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $20,081,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $196.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

