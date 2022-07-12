Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.54. 3,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

