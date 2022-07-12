Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,948 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Impinj worth $94,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $88,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412 shares of company stock valued at $960,090 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.