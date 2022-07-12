Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 25,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,906. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

