InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0-113.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.01 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

