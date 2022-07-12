Innova Price Tops $0.0337 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,406.33 and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

