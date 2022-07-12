Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $6,828,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100,199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000.

Shares of KAPR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

