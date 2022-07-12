Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $605,000.
NYSEARCA UAPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.57.
