Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inogen by 125.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Inogen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

