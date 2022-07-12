Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Stock Price Down 31.3%

Shares of Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF – Get Rating) traded down 31.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

