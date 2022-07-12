Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Stock Price Down 31.3%

Shares of Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF – Get Rating) traded down 31.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
About Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inscape (ICPBF)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.