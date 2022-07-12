Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases 56,123 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 56.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,156,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,321 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

