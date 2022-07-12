Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE INSI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

