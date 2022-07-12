Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.60

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$190.60 and last traded at C$189.75, with a volume of 19915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$189.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

