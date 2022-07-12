Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.06. 30,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,524,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

