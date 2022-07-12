Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 317,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,707,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,546,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

