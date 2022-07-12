International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.42

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 100887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €1.95 ($1.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 605.69% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. On average, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

