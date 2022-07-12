Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.
Intertek Group stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $79.88.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
