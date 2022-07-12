Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

