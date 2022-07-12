Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.