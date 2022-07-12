Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.