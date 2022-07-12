Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

