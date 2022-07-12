Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.