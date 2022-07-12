Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

6/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $172.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $162.50.

5/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $187.50 to $141.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 984,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,137,336. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,903.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,657.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,879.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,893.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

