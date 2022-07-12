Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 70,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,566,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 958,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 158,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

