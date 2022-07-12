iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

