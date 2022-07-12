iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

