iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Reduced by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.