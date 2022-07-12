iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000.
Shares of IUSG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. 2,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.
