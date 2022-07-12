iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,664 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after buying an additional 443,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,782,000 after buying an additional 556,176 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,734. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

