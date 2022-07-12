iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 11,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

